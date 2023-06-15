Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen enters second day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial for two of the five suspects charged in the murder of a Richmond teen entered its second day on Thursday.

Last September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot dead in the Gilpin Court neighborhood while walking to a convenience store.

She was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Two men accused of killing her, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, face six charges, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

DAY TWO: The trial of Savonne Henderson and Tryee Coley - two of the five men - charged in the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey continues. Both are facing six charges including murder after the teen was caught in crossfire & killed while walking to a store. @NBC12 — Raven Brown (@RavenTiaraBrown) June 15, 2023

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor said it was a cowardly and senseless act of violence, and Tynashia did not deserve to die. He also told the panel the shooting stemmed from an issue between suspect Coley and another man. He says the two were after each other because police believe they are affiliated with a gang called the “30 Boys.”

However, the defense argued police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney rushed this case and judgment and will only present “part” of the story.

