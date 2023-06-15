Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen enters second day

Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.(Grandmother Karen Cheatham)
By Raven Brown and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial for two of the five suspects charged in the murder of a Richmond teen entered its second day on Thursday.

> Live updates from Day 2

Last September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot dead in the Gilpin Court neighborhood while walking to a convenience store.

She was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Two men accused of killing her, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, face six charges, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor said it was a cowardly and senseless act of violence, and Tynashia did not deserve to die. He also told the panel the shooting stemmed from an issue between suspect Coley and another man. He says the two were after each other because police believe they are affiliated with a gang called the “30 Boys.”

However, the defense argued police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney rushed this case and judgment and will only present “part” of the story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Latest News

The funeral service for Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith will be Thursday at noon.
Funeral being held for 18-year-old, step-dad killed after graduation
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
5 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County
The food service will be available Monday through Thursday each week on a first-come,...
Several locations offering free meals to kids in Henrico this summer