Thursday Forecast: Another low humidity day

Scattered storms likely tomorrow afternoon before a dry weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another pleasant day with low humidity. Then a few scattered storms tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday: Low humidity and lighter winds. Haze from Canadian wildfires may make a return. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny start. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the low-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks like it’ll be humid with rain chances each day next week, especially Tuesday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms beginning in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and storms at any point during the day. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: A chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

