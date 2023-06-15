Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Person hit by train in Henrico

Police say the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues is closed to all traffic while they investigate a person who was hit by a train.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating after they say a train struck a person Wednesday evening.

Police say the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues, right off Mechanicsville Turnpike in the North Highland Springs area, is closed to all traffic while they investigate.

Railroad and police officials are on the scene investigating and working to identify the victim’s family.

