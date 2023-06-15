Police: Person hit by train in Henrico
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating after they say a train struck a person Wednesday evening.
Police say the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues, right off Mechanicsville Turnpike in the North Highland Springs area, is closed to all traffic while they investigate.
Railroad and police officials are on the scene investigating and working to identify the victim’s family.
