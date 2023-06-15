Police: Person hit by train in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating after they say a train struck a person Wednesday evening.

Police say the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues, right off Mechanicsville Turnpike in the North Highland Springs area, is closed to all traffic while they investigate.

Dill Ave. at Vawter Ave. (RR crossing) is closed to all traffic while police investigate a person being struck by a train. Railroad and police officials are on scene investigating the incident and working to identify the family of the victim. pic.twitter.com/UYmFdawGDj — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 15, 2023

Railroad and police officials are on the scene investigating and working to identify the victim’s family.

