‘A wake up call for parents’: Neighbors shocked after toddler hit by train

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A toddler is still in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a train in Henrico Wednesday night.

Henrico police say the child that was hurt is younger than five and lives on the Richmond side of the train tracks that border Henrico. The incident happened on the railway by Dill and Vawter avenues.

Neighbors say they are shocked that something like this happened so close to them, now joining police in calling on families to take action.

“This is a wake-up call for all the parents or family members that have children,” said Sharon Dease, a neighbor. “This area here, it will have to stay like this‚ because it’s been like this, all this, you know, all the time. But we as parents, or who’s raising children, we have to, you know, monitor our own kids.”

Henrico resident Brandi Thompson was just two blocks from the scene when it happened. She says her boyfriend lives in the area, and she goes there often.

She was stuck in traffic Wednesday evening, confused by what was happening and why police blocked off the roads. Once she found out a child was hit, she says she was heartbroken and torn up all night about it.

“There’s not always police, you know, monitoring this road,” Thompson said. That’s why, like, I said, when I saw these two state troopers, it was odd, just wanting to be sitting there. So yeah, I would think that you would teach your kids that you just don’t go play around train tracks, period.”

Keon Walker lives on the Richmond side of the tracks. His backyard borders the railway, and he hears the train coming every day. It even shakes his house, he says. He was home when the accident happened.

“I came to the corner because, I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little nosey, and seeing the train stop, never seen the stuff on this side of the train tracks,” Walker said.

Walker was surprised to hear a toddler was hit on those very tracks just behind his home.

“Only time you will see somebody on the track is if they crossing it, but other than that, you don’t see kids back here. Most kids be in front of their houses,” Walker said.

There’s no fencing blocking anyone from going onto the tracks, though Henrico police remind people it is illegal.

Neighbors are now calling for better safety measures around the area, and Henrico police are echoing that message while urging families to have conversations so something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I got nieces and nephews, and I would hate to see something like that happen to them,” Walker said.

Henrico police say all parents and guardians living near railways should look at getting safety devices, like door chimes, to alert people when someone is leaving home.

