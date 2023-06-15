Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mayor Stoney, city leaders raise Junteenth Flag at City Hall

Juneteenth is Monday, but celebrations are already kicking off in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Juneteenth is Monday, but celebrations are already kicking off in Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other community leaders raised the Juneteenth flag at City Hall Thursday.

There are multiple events going on throughout the weekend, including the 2nd Annual “Jubilation in June.” The free event starts Friday, June 16, at Dogwood Dell.

For more Juneteenth events around the area, click here.

