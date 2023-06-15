Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Lynchburg Peacemakers discuss safety initiative

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Peacemakers held a press conference Thursday to discuss their efforts to make their neighborhood streets safer.

“Kingston was my king. He was MY king.” Father of 6-year-old shot to death speaks

The Peacemakers are working with family, city leaders, and others to help make their city a safer place, so they’ve come up with strategies and a plan of action to make their neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Since the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell, Peacemakers say they’ve been working with his family and residents on 16th & Floyd Street— an area also known as the Diamond Hill Neighborhood.

Peacemakers say they’ve been working for a month to build a strong relationship with neighbors. Officials have worked to pick up trash, begin a neighborhood watch, and install night vision cameras on homes to help monitor the entire street.

Peacemakers say they’ve also been working with places like Diamond Hill Baptist Church to get donations to help with their efforts. However, community leaders say the work is not over yet.

Lynchburg Police also say the investigation into Kingston’s death is ongoing. Officials ask the public if there is any information they can provide to help with the investigation, contact Lynchburg Police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
A few strong to severe storms possible Friday especially east of RVA in the early afternoon.
First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible across central and eastern Virginia Friday
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight
Officers arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice without incident after a brief standoff.
1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinese restaurant shooting

Latest News

Being a new mom can be absolutely overwhelming.
VCU researchers create guide ‘designed to put mom at the center’
Fifth suspect in custody in Richmond woman's murder
Metro Richmond Zoo shares updates on cleanup after fire
The woman was found just about a block away from where a man was stabbed Wednesday.
Woman shot on N. 29th Street
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today