Lynchburg Peacemakers discuss safety initiative

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Peacemakers held a press conference Thursday to discuss their efforts to make their neighborhood streets safer.

The Peacemakers are working with family, city leaders, and others to help make their city a safer place, so they’ve come up with strategies and a plan of action to make their neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Since the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell, Peacemakers say they’ve been working with his family and residents on 16th & Floyd Street— an area also known as the Diamond Hill Neighborhood.

Peacemakers say they’ve been working for a month to build a strong relationship with neighbors. Officials have worked to pick up trash, begin a neighborhood watch, and install night vision cameras on homes to help monitor the entire street.

Peacemakers say they’ve also been working with places like Diamond Hill Baptist Church to get donations to help with their efforts. However, community leaders say the work is not over yet.

Lynchburg Police also say the investigation into Kingston’s death is ongoing. Officials ask the public if there is any information they can provide to help with the investigation, contact Lynchburg Police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.