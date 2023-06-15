Your Money with Carlson Financial
High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

