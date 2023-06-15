Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Girl injured after shots fired at eastern Henrico home

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A girl is in the hospital after shots were fired at a home in Henrico’s east end early Thursday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue in Highland Springs for a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Four adults and two juveniles were inside the home at the time, according to police.

One girl was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Latest News

Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed in Sept. in Gilpin Court.
2 of 5 men charged in shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey plead not guilty
The funeral service for Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith will be Thursday at noon.
Funeral service for mass shooting victims happening Thursday
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
17-year-old girl shot walking from Little Caesars in Henrico