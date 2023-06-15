Girl injured after shots fired at eastern Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A girl is in the hospital after shots were fired at a home in Henrico’s east end early Thursday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue in Highland Springs for a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Four adults and two juveniles were inside the home at the time, according to police.

One girl was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

