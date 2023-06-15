Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Funeral service for mass shooting victims happening Thursday

The father and son shot and killed in a mass shooting in Richmond last week will be laid to rest at a joint homegoing service Thursday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Funeral services will be held for the two men who died in a mass shooting near the Altria Theatre Thursday.

Last week, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were shot and killed shortly after the Huguenot High School graduation.

19-year-old Amari Pollard is in police custody on second-degree murder charges.

Thursday’s funeral will be held at Speaking Spirit Ministries located at 4205 Ravenwood Road in Henrico at noon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son

Latest News

Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
17-year-old girl shot walking from Little Caesars in Henrico
Man stabbed in stomach in Richmond's east end
Joint funeral service for mass shooting victims happening Thursday