First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible across central and eastern Virginia Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday with a few storms potentially turning strong to severe, which is why we’re calling Friday a First Alert Weather Day.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Downpours and frequent lightning will also be expected with any stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas east of Richmond in a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk, which includes the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. The rest of central and southern Virginia is in a lower level 1 out of 5 severe risk.

A level 2 out of 5 risk includes our eastern counties (the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula) with a level 1 out of 5 risk for the rest of central and southern Virginia. (WWBT)

The time to watch for storms looks like Noon to 6pm, with storms around RVA in the 1 to 3pm time frame and from 3 to 6pm closer to the Chesapeake Bay where the storms may become a little stronger and more numerous.

