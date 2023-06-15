Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible across central and eastern Virginia Friday

Scattered storms could turn strong to severe Friday afternoon
A few strong to severe storms possible Friday especially east of RVA in the early afternoon.
A few strong to severe storms possible Friday especially east of RVA in the early afternoon.(WWBT)
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday with a few storms potentially turning strong to severe, which is why we’re calling Friday a First Alert Weather Day.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Downpours and frequent lightning will also be expected with any stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas east of Richmond in a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk, which includes the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. The rest of central and southern Virginia is in a lower level 1 out of 5 severe risk.

A level 2 out of 5 risk includes our eastern counties (the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula) with...
A level 2 out of 5 risk includes our eastern counties (the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula) with a level 1 out of 5 risk for the rest of central and southern Virginia.(WWBT)

The time to watch for storms looks like Noon to 6pm, with storms around RVA in the 1 to 3pm time frame and from 3 to 6pm closer to the Chesapeake Bay where the storms may become a little stronger and more numerous.

You can stay updated on this risk for severe weather by downloading the NBC12 First Alert weather app.

> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Low humidity and lighter winds Thursday
Forecast: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible Thursday