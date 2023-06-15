Dominion reviving plans to build a natural gas peaker plant in Chesterfield

Dominion is reviving pre-pandemic plans to build a natural gas peaker plant in Chesterfield County as part of its recently announced strategy to invest in more gas generation to meet growing grid demand in the coming years.

Four natural gas combustion turbines will be proposed for the facility, which will be similar to one Dominion originally sought in 2019 but put on hold as the utility shifted its focus toward renewable energy sources to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to decarbonize the state’s electric grid by 2050.

The four turbines would have 1,000 megawatts of capacity, enough to power 250,000 homes. Dominion has said they will help the company meet an expected increase in demand linked to data center growth and electrification, in line with non-binding long-range plans recently outlined in the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan.

