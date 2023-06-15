Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Dominion reviving plans to build a natural gas peaker plant in Chesterfield

Proposed southern view of the Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center, adjacent to the existing...
Proposed southern view of the Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center, adjacent to the existing Chesterfield Power Station.(Dominion Energy via The Virginia Mercury)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dominion is reviving pre-pandemic plans to build a natural gas peaker plant in Chesterfield County as part of its recently announced strategy to invest in more gas generation to meet growing grid demand in the coming years.

Four natural gas combustion turbines will be proposed for the facility, which will be similar to one Dominion originally sought in 2019 but put on hold as the utility shifted its focus toward renewable energy sources to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to decarbonize the state’s electric grid by 2050.

The four turbines would have 1,000 megawatts of capacity, enough to power 250,000 homes. Dominion has said they will help the company meet an expected increase in demand linked to data center growth and electrification, in line with non-binding long-range plans recently outlined in the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Latest News

Last week, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were shot and...
Funeral being held for 18-year-old, step-dad killed after graduation
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen enters second day
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Photo provided by Patricia Troy
5 arrested in connection to Richmond woman found dead in York County