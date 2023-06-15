Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur

FILE - Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.
FILE - Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.(NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Police in a seaside community on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula said Wednesday that two Americans have been found dead in their hotel room.

Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday. The town is located between Todos Santos and the resort of Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur state.

U.S. officials said they were aware of the case but could not comment on it because of privacy concerns. There was no immediate information on the names or hometowns of the victims.

According to a police, paramedics received a report Tuesday that the Americans were unconscious in their room. They were dead by the time paramedics arrived. The suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas.

There have been several cases of such deaths in Mexico due to poisoning by carbon monoxide or other gases. Such gases are often produced by improperly vented or leaky water heaters and stoves.

In October, three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment in Mexico, apparently victims of gas inhalation.

The Mexico City police department said the three were found unresponsive Oct. 30 in an upscale neighborhood. They had apparently rented the dwelling for a short visit. Post-mortem examinations suggested the two men and one woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In Mexico, proper gas line installations, vents and monitoring devices are often lacking.

In 2018, a gas leak in a water heater caused the deaths of an American couple and their two children in the resort town of Tulum, south of Playa del Carmen.

An inspection revealed that the water heater at the rented condominium was leaking gas. Prosecutors said the gas leak was perhaps caused by a lack of maintenance or the age of the equipment.

In 2010, the explosion of an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans.

In that case, prosecutors said the gas line, apparently meant to fuel a pool heating unit, was not properly installed or maintained. They said gas leaking from the line may have been ignited in an explosion by a spark from an electric switch or plug.

In a separate case in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, prosecutors announced Wednesday that a judge ordered three men to stand trial on homicide charges in the May 30 killing of an Italian woman at a restaurant.

The woman was a longtime resident of Playa del Carmen, and was not a tourist. Prosecutors did not provide information on a possible motive in that case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy Secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’