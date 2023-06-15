Your Money with Carlson Financial
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup containers. (Credit: New Zealand Police Handout via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Police in New Zealand have seized a record amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in maple syrup containers arriving from Canada.

Officials say the drug bust involved more than 700 kilograms of meth, worth more than $150 million.

The seizure was made in January as part of an operation that also involved police from Australia and Canada, from where the drugs came.

The drugs are the largest attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Officials said six people have been arrested, and they are yet to make their court appearance

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and other nations,” Coster said.

