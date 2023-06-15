Your Money with Carlson Financial
14 people impacted by apartment fire in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews have contained a fire in Chesterfield after receiving reports of heavy smoke showing from the roof of an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Fire engines were called to the 6400 block of South Beulah Road to control a fire affecting four apartments.

Crews controlled the fire and no injuries were reported. Three units have been displaced and 14 people have been impacted, including four adults and 10 children.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

