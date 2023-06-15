1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinse restaurant shooting

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died, and another is injured following a Wednesday night shooting at a Chinese restaurant in Emporia.

In a release Thursday, Emporia Police Department say they responded to a report of two people shot at the China Garden Restaurant on West Atlantic Street in Emporia. When they arrived, they found two people, identified as Wei Yang and Te Yang, shot.

Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad transported Wei Yang to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia. Te Yang died at the scene.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice without incident after a brief standoff. Police allege that Rice, an ex-employee of the restaurant, shot the Yangs while attempting to take money from them and fled the scene on foot.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney, Rice was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of firearm use while committing or attempting to murder, felon possession of a firearm, robbery, attempted robbery and malicious wounding.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Emporia Police Department at (434) 634-7320.

