Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and breezy as we warm back to normal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Only a couple of small rain chances the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy. Gusts up to 30mph. An isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storm could pop up in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low-60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated late shower and storm possible. Lows in the low-60s, highs in upper 80s. Could be our first 90° day of the year (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks like it’ll be humid with rain chances Monday through Wednesday or Thursday

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms Lows in the mid 50s, highs in upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

