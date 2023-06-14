Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and breezy as we warm back to normal

Humidity still below average for Mid June
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Only a couple of small rain chances the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy. Gusts up to 30mph. An isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storm could pop up in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low-60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated late shower and storm possible. Lows in the low-60s, highs in upper 80s. Could be our first 90° day of the year (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks like it’ll be humid with rain chances Monday through Wednesday or Thursday

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms Lows in the mid 50s, highs in upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

