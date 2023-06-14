Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Two of the five suspects charged in the death of an Armstrong High School student will stand trial Wednesday. Tynashia Humphrey was shot and killed in Gilpin Court last September.
- The Hanover County School Board on Tuesday night voted in favor of adopting a new policy over explicit books in school libraries.
- Time is quickly running out to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. If you reserve a ticket today, you could win a $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate.
- Today’s weather is partly sunny and breezy as temperatures start warming back up. Full forecast >
