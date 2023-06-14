Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 14
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Two of the five suspects charged in the death of an Armstrong High School student will stand trial Wednesday. Tynashia Humphrey was shot and killed in Gilpin Court last September.
  • The Hanover County School Board on Tuesday night voted in favor of adopting a new policy over explicit books in school libraries.
  • Time is quickly running out to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. If you reserve a ticket today, you could win a $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate.
  • Today’s weather is partly sunny and breezy as temperatures start warming back up. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

