Virginia dental clinics awarded $200,000 to address dentist shortages

The Southern Dominion Health Services dental safety-net clinic in Lunenburg County.
The Southern Dominion Health Services dental safety-net clinic in Lunenburg County.(April King via The Virginia Mercury)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
As Virginia grapples with a shortage of dentists willing to accept Medicaid-enrolled and uninsured patients, a $200,000 award for five dental clinics aims to fill gaps in underserved areas across the state.

The five clinics include New Horizons Healthcare in Roanoke, Johnson Health Center in Amherst County, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Martinsville/Henry County Community Dental Clinic and Southern Dominion Health System in Lunenburg County.

All five are what’s known as dental safety-net clinics, which receive federal funding to primarily provide free or low-cost care to low-income and uninsured patients in high-need communities.

But while the clinics are often the only source of affordable dental care for their patients, said Virginia Health Care Foundation Executive Director Debbie Oswalt, they usually don’t have the financial wherewithal to offer competitive salaries for dentists, many of whom go into private practice instead.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

