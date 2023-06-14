Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies

Clements’s son died at VCU Medical Center back in May of 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania County mother has pleaded guilty after her 4-year-old son apparently overdosed on THC gummies last year.

Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought medical help sooner.

Clements’s son died at VCU Medical Center back in May of 2022 after suffering a medical emergency two days before at a Spotsylvania home.

Detectives learned that the child’s toxicity levels showed a high level of THC, making detectives believe that the child ate a large number of THC gummies.

Clements was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended on an involuntary charge.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
Driver charged after 9-month-old killed in crash
On Monday, Richmond City Council approved an ordinance allowing for hotels with 41 rooms or...
Richmond visitors to pay extra fee when staying in hotels