Several locations offering free meals to kids in Henrico this summer

Connecting Kids To Meals
The food service will be available Monday through Thursday each week on a first-come, first-served basis.(Monkey Business Images | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - To ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the summer, several locations in Henrico County are offering free meals.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Program, meals will be offered at 25 locations by Henrico County Public Schools to children 18 years or younger.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians are not eligible for the meal service.

The school division said the meals must be eaten on-site and are not available to take on the go.

The food service will be available Monday through Thursday each week on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast will be offered from 7-9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HCPS said times could vary depending on the location.

Elementary school open sites

  • George Baker Elementary School, 6651 Willson Road (June 12-July 27)
  • Ruby Carver Elementary School, 1801 Lauderdale Drive (June 26-July 20)
  • Chamberlayne Elementary School, 8200 St. Charles Road (June 12-July 27)
  • Jackson Davis Elementary School, 8801 Nesslewood Drive (June 26-July 20)
  • Dumbarton Elementary School, 9000 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-July 27)
  • Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road (June 12-July 27)
  • Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St. (June 26-July 20)
  • Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School, 7300 Galaxie Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Anthony Mehfoud Elementary School, 8320 Buffin Road (June 26-July 20)
  • Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Pinchbeck Elementary School, 1275 Gaskins Road (June 12-July 27)
  • Seven Pines Elementary School, 301 Beulah Road (June 26-July 20)

Middle and high school open sites

  • Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave. (June 20-July 26)
  • Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-29)
  • Highland Springs High School, 200 S. Airport Drive (June 12-July 27)
  • George Moody Middle School, 7800 Woodman Road (June 26-July 27)
  • The Oak Avenue Complex,15 S. Oak Ave. (June 20-July 27)
  • Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road (June 20-July 27)
  • Virginia Randolph Education Center, 2204 Mountain Road (June 12-29)

Henrico Recreation and Parks open sites

  • Dorey Park and Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road (June 26-Aug. 3)
  • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. (June 26-Aug. 3)
  • The Springs Recreation Center, 302 Lee Ave. (June 26-Aug. 3)

