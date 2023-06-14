Richmond visitors to pay extra fee when staying in hotels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this summer, people visiting the River City will have to pay more to stay the night.

On Monday, Richmond City Council approved an ordinance allowing for hotels with 41 rooms or more to charge a two percent fee on nightly rates.

This ordinance is part of the city’s newly established Tourism Improvement District.

The city says the TID is expected to generate as much as $8.2 million a year and will support new tourism improvements.

“The passage of the TID represents a great leap forward for the Richmond Region, giving us the resources to compete aggressively with other comparable markets around the country,” said Katherine O’Donnell, executive vice president at Richmond Region Tourism. “While the region has already surpassed pre-COVID rates for hotel occupancy and sports tourism activities, the resources from the TID will enable us to turn the volume up on our promotional efforts and accelerate our momentum in positioning the Richmond Region as one of the country’s premier tourism destinations. Our thanks go to the tremendous support that the TID initiative has received from local hoteliers and public officials.”

Richmond will join Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and the town of Ashland.

The change goes into effect on July 1.

