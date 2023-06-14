Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond changes some voting locations due to summer school

The changes are only in place for the June Primary, and voting will return to the normal locations for the November General Election.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Office of Elections has provided polling location updates for Virginia’s 2023 Primary Election next week.

The election will take place on June 20, which is also the first day of summer school for Richmond Public Schools. Some polling locations are in schools that will host summer classes for students.

In a Wednesday press release, General Registrar Keith Balmer announced that three voting precincts, located at Barack Obama High School, Clark Springs Elementary and JB Fisher Elementary School, will be relocated.

Here are the changes being made on Tuesday:

Huguenot High School will also hold summer school, but students and voters will not be impacted. The Office of Elections mailed notices to all of the affected voters last week, and signage will be placed at all of the schools that will direct voters to the correct location.

The changes are only in place for the June Primary, and voting will return to the normal locations for the November General Election.

For more Richmond voter information, visit the Richmond Office of Elections’ website.

