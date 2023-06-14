Your Money with Carlson Financial
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Caught on Camera: Ashland jewelry store robbed overnight
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The owners of an Ashland jewelry store are trying to pick up the pieces after their store was broken into overnight.

They say they have never seen anything like it in their twenty years of business.

Yasmin Somani and her husband are the owners of Italian Jewelry. They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost everything. Somani says she got a security alert from one of her cameras at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

She then saw the video of people in her shop shoving what she estimates to be around $225,000 worth of jewelry into trash bags. Then, the thieves smashed the cameras.

“After working so hard making so much inventory, and people easily take everything in a second,” Somani said.

The walls were broken from the back of her shop, which is connected by a bathroom to a nail salon next door. She says the thieves broke into the salon’s door, smashed their way into her shop, and started breaking cameras and stealing items.

The glass can be seen being broken with a hammer-like object in the security video before the same tool is used to destroy one of the cameras. The men in the video wear ski masks, going all around the store.

Somani says they just moved into the shop five months ago and were in the middle of switching insurance.

“I thought this is a very safe place to be start the business for our small family,” Somani said.

Neighbors and customers have been supportive, trying to help. Somani says they will stay open for the next few days because the family needs the business and wants to try to sell what is left in the shop. She says it’s what supports her family, and she wants it all back.

The store is located at 123 Hill Carter Parkway.

“I’m thinking, for my family, for my kids? Where should I go? Where I will go? How I’m going to earn the money for my kids?” Somani said.

They called Ashland Police right when it happened and are investigating the incident. Ashland police say they will have an update soon.

