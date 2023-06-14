Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Hotel fee set to start July 1 will help promote Richmond-area tourism

Larger hotels in the Richmond area will soon start charging a 2% fee on their nightly rate.
Larger hotels in the Richmond area will soon start charging a 2% fee on their nightly rate.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Larger hotels in the Richmond area will soon begin to charge a 2% fee on their nightly rate, all in the name of tourism.

“Who would disagree with tourism? Who would disagree with having people come to your city? Nobody,” said Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson.

The Tourism Improvement District designation allows hotels in Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Ashland to charge the hotel guest fee.

The fee is expected to generate as much as $8 million each year and will be used to promote the Richmond region as a travel destination.

“It will just put us on another whole new dimension,” said Jack Berry, president and chief executive officer of Richmond Region Tourism.

Berry says that they never had the budget to place ads on televisions in other cities. The fee, which will go into effect on July 1, will help pay for that. It will also raise money to attract more sporting events to the area.

“Sports tourism has been here, but now it’s just exploding, but it’s very competitive,” Berry said. “So with this Tourism Improvement District fund, we can also go after more and more sports tourism.”

Berry says they are targeting cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Raleigh, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

“It provides extra horsepower for our marketing efforts, again just to attract great events, sports tournaments, professional events,” said Leonard Sledge, director of the City of Richmond Department of Economic Development.

Currently, Richmond Region Tourism is on track to break last year’s record by 16%. In 2021, the area hosted 6.6 million overnight visitors, who spend $2.9 billion locally.

“The sort of ripple effect of the tourism sector has broad reach in our local economy,” said City of Richmond Business Services Manager Tara Worden. “So small businesses benefit. Our restaurants, our breweries, all the things people love about Richmond.”

A subcommittee will decide how the money is used. Two-thirds of the committee is made up of smaller hotel representatives that manage fewer than 149 rooms.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth

Latest News

Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS...
Police: Man tries to kidnap child near Northern Va. elementary school
The food service will be available Monday through Thursday each week on a first-come,...
Several locations offering free meals to kids in Henrico this summer