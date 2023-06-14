Historians push for proper tribute in proposed amphitheater plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historians are raising some red flags as Richmond moves forward with plans for a riverfront amphitheater near Tredegar Iron Works.

They want to make sure the development project, which City Council unanimously approved, honors the history of the area. Hundreds of people were enslaved near the proposed site, working at Tredegar Iron Works and living in slave quarters.

“This site does tell a very important story about a very important and overlooked aspect of enslavement in the United States, which is industrial slavery,” said Joseph Rogers of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

As developers look to break ground on the large concert venue near Tredegar Street, historians like Joseph Rogers say the reinvented space should include a tribute to enslaved laborers of the Iron Works.

“All of their lives during the year that they were hired out existed right here,” Rogers said.

There used to be several markers and memorials on the property that told their stories, but over time, Rogers says those have been cleared out or damaged.

“The markers have been gone now, but how best can we incorporate what stories they told into what is new and upcoming?” Rogers said.

Rogers took his concerns straight to City Council on Monday.

“The hope, even going up there, was by speaking, that something could be done to get those stories back into the actual narrative and back onto the grounds in some way, shape or form,” Rogers said.

Councilmembers were receptive to his plea.

“We’ll be advocating to preserve the historic markers,” City Councilmember Kristen Nye said.

Rogers says developers working on the amphitheater project have already reached out to him to figure out a way to incorporate a tribute.

He says he never opposed the amphitheater outright because he knows there are several former enslavement sites strewn all across Richmond.

“I will admit it would be impractical to try to preserve every single one of those spaces as they are,” Rogers said.

However, he hopes that councilmembers and developers follow through on their promises and don’t erase these stories of Black heritage and hardship.

“I’m always concerned that anything that’s brought up like this becomes hot for a second, and that emphasis fades away,” Rogers said.

There are several other concerns residents have voiced that will likely need attention as this amphitheater project unfolds, including parking problems, potential noise and traffic concerns.

