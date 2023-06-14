Henrico approves home-buying program for eligible employees

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Board of Supervisors approved a plan on Tuesday night that establishes a home-buying assistance program.

“The initiative is designed to help eligible county employees purchase their primary residence in the county,” Henrico County said in a social media post.

As part of the program, qualifying employees of the government, schools and county constitutional officers could receive up to $25,000 for the purchase of a home in the county.

“It’s important to help our employees live in the county they work in,” Henrico County Director of Community Revitalization Eric Leabough said earlier this year.

Households would have to make less than 120% of the area’s median income to qualify for the program.

