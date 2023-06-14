Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

GRAPHIC: Toxic algae bloom is sickening and killing marine mammals on California coast

GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom. (Source: KEYT/CNN)
By KEYT staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central California coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom.

A major effort is underway to save as many sea lions and dolphins as possible.

An emergency rescue of a sick sea lion on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on Tuesday was a tough battle.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute had a rapid response of volunteers.

They were careful but still needed the help of beach visitors to get the animal into a large crate.

Even though it was ill, the sea lion put up a struggle.

“Yeah, that poor guy did not want to go into the little cargo area ‘cause we don’t have the ability to explain to him we are here to help him,” said Trevor Wilkinson, a beach visitor.

He and his son were-front line helpers.

“To see a 12-year-old boy with some natural empathy is awesome, right? And that’s really important too, that we do that to our young men,” Wilkinson said.

The sea lion was affected by rising toxins in an algae bloom offshore that’s impacting small fish, its food source.

“You can tell he’s already disoriented, not able to focus. Poor guy, looked like he was pretty scared,” Wilkinson said.

There were other sick sea lions on the beach nearby in areas marked by the rescue teams to keep the public out.

Some were moving around and might return to the ocean, but timing is essential to save their lives.

“They can dissipate the toxin from their body within a 24-to-72 hour period. If we can get to them and get fluids into them and other treatments, we feel it helps them out,” said Ken Hughes of Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

Since last week, the marine life impacted by the algae bloom and toxins has been significant.

“We’ve received over 100 calls and dealing with 20 different animals on the beach,” Hughes said.

This is one of many rescues along the coastlines, and they have to move very quickly to get the animal up to Gaviota where it can get treatment immediately at their center.

This week, about 15 dolphins along the Santa Barbara and Ventura County coastlines have come ashore, presumably with the same illness, but there were no known rescues.

“We try to respond to them if we can, but generally by the time we get there they have already passed,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2023 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
The Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged in crash that killed infant son
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
Driver charged after 9-month-old killed in crash