Blueberry season has thriving start amid dry drought conditions

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is still in drought watch, but the Johnson Family farmers have blueberries for days at Hickory Hill Farm in Keezeltown.

The mastermind behind the Harrisonburg Farmers Market were still able to stride for blueberry season because they said a drought came at a predictable time of the year.

On top of a pending drought, the Shenandoah Valley’s Limestone soil usually does not favor a certain plant to grow strong, which is why there are not as many blueberry famers in the area.

Hickory Hill Farm had a juicy method to getting their blueberries, right no matter the weather, using drip-dry irrigation.

“It’s underneath the mulch where you can’t really see it, but it is giving moisture to each plant; that’s really the only way we can keep them growing and healthy and make a nice like big juicy berries in this drought we’re in,” Second Generation Hickory Hill Farm Owner-Operator Hannah Johnson said.

Blueberry season typically starts in the middle of June; the hot weather makes it primetime for picking. While most crops usually dry up in a drought, blueberries take this time to ripen.

Johnson mentioned that purple blueberries usually have a sour taste and green ones need more time to grow.

The drought conditions give two bonuses to the getting the best blueberries this season.

“The sunny weather, that is making them nice and sweet. Without the rain we don’t have to worry so much about some of the diseases that we get with a lot of moisture, some of the fungal diseases that can affect blueberries and other fruit,” Johnson said.

Johnson said dry, sunny days are the best time for anyone to come pluck from the bushes.

Families, couples, individuals, and everyone is invited to come by during their weekly updated schedule.

Picking the ripe ones early makes room for more blueberries to come.

Hickory Hill Farm has remained one of the Shenandoah Valley’s few blueberry farms for more than 40 years. The Johnsons have nine varieties that ripen at different times to make the most of blueberry season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

