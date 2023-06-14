2 of 5 men charged in shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey plead not guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial is underway for two of the five suspects charged in the murder of a Richmond teen.

Last September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot dead in the Gilpin Court neighborhood while walking to a convenience store.

She was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Two men accused of killing her, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, face six charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor said it was a cowardly and senseless act of violence, and Tynashia did not deserve to die. He also told the panel the shooting stemmed from an issue between suspect Coley and another man. He says the two were after each other because police believe they are affiliated with a gang called the “30 Boys.”

However, the defense argued police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney rushed this case and judgment and will only present “part” of the story.

One of the first witnesses to take the stand was the first Richmond police officer who responded to the scene. He says there was a big crowd surrounding Tynashia after she had been shot and killed. He also said he didn’t see the two suspects in the area.

He says videos captured the black cars they believe were involved in the shooting. The prosecution also played the body camera footage from that night for the jury.

Tynashia’s 12-year-old niece, who was walking to the store with her and her sister that day, took the stand, saying they were going to The Golden Eagle Store to get snacks. That’s when they saw two black cars, and then people pull out guns. She said she heard more than five shots, and she and Tynashia started running. During cross-examination, she said she did not recognize Henderson or Coley.

Both Coley and Henderson have pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to continue Thursday at 9 a.m.

The other three suspects, Rashard Jackson, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Mitchell Hudson, also face the same six charges. They were set to go on trial in March, but it was delayed because of an appeal made about the exclusion of some evidence based on how it was obtained.

Those three are expected back in court on July 5 for a term hearing.

