Virginia eyes soaring college counseling demand as an answer to workforce shortages

The kids are not all right, and they aren’t afraid to tell you that.

On college campuses in Virginia and nationwide, students are increasingly reporting struggles with mental health. Study after study has shown rising cases of anxiety, depression and other forms of psychological distress among students aged 18 to 25 — trends that predate but were exacerbated by the isolation and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The complexity of the mental health challenges that students are facing and when they come for the first time in the clinic are growing,” said Kevin Hughes, vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. “It’s not just the volume, but it’s how complex the issue is that they’re dealing with.”

Another thing the kids aren’t afraid to do? Ask for help.

“None of us have it together by the time we’re 25,” said Courtney Hairston, a counselor-in-residence at Christopher Newport’s Office of Counseling Services. But today, she said, “The stigma, I think, is gone.”

“This generation is like, ‘Hey, we need help. Help us,’” she said.

Compared to a decade ago, the number of students seeking mental health services on college campuses has skyrocketed. An annual report from Penn State University’s Center for Collegiate Mental Health found that during the 2021-22 school year, almost 191,000 students at roughly 180 higher education institutions in the U.S. sought mental health treatment at campus counseling centers. In 2011-12, by comparison, that figure was just over 97,000.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.