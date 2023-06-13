Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

VCU to implement usage fee for electric vehicle charging stations

Starting July 1, people using electric vehicle charging stations at VCU will have to pay a...
Starting July 1, people using electric vehicle charging stations at VCU will have to pay a usage fee.(MGN | Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this summer, those with electric vehicles will have to pay a usage fee if they use a charging station at VCU.

VCU currently has ten charging stations at West Broad St. Deck (Monroe Park Campus), I Deck, and N Deck (MCV Campus).

VCU says the usage fee will be $1/hour + 10 cents/kWH consumed during charging. Once the electric vehicle is fully charged, idle vehicles will be charged $2/hour.

This will go into effect July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses...
Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries
Police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m.
Shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments leaves 1 man dead

Latest News

On college campuses in Virginia and nationwide, students are increasingly reporting struggles...
Virginia eyes soaring college counseling demand as an answer to workforce shortages
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
Shooting, stabbing suspect kills himself in Richmond
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead