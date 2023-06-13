VCU to implement usage fee for electric vehicle charging stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this summer, those with electric vehicles will have to pay a usage fee if they use a charging station at VCU.

VCU currently has ten charging stations at West Broad St. Deck (Monroe Park Campus), I Deck, and N Deck (MCV Campus).

📢 Effective July 1, 2023, EV charging stations on campus will have a usage fee: $1/hour + $0.10/kWh consumed during charging. Once fully charged, idle vehicles will be charged $2/hour. Please remember to vacate promptly. Let's work towards a greener future! #EVcharging #VCU pic.twitter.com/XKC6siGTic — VCU Parking (@VCUParking) June 13, 2023

VCU says the usage fee will be $1/hour + 10 cents/kWH consumed during charging. Once the electric vehicle is fully charged, idle vehicles will be charged $2/hour.

This will go into effect July 1, 2023.

