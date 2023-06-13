VCU to implement usage fee for electric vehicle charging stations
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this summer, those with electric vehicles will have to pay a usage fee if they use a charging station at VCU.
VCU currently has ten charging stations at West Broad St. Deck (Monroe Park Campus), I Deck, and N Deck (MCV Campus).
VCU says the usage fee will be $1/hour + 10 cents/kWH consumed during charging. Once the electric vehicle is fully charged, idle vehicles will be charged $2/hour.
This will go into effect July 1, 2023.
