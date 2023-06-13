Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another shot of low humidity air keeps midsummer heat and humidity away for a while longer.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low-60s, highs near in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low-60s, highs in upper 80s. . (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

