Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny with low humidity

Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another shot of low humidity air keeps midsummer heat and humidity away for a while longer.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low-60s, highs near in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low-60s, highs in upper 80s. . (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses...
Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries
Police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m.
Shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments leaves 1 man dead

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Mostly sunny with low humidity Tuesday
Spring of 2023 has been mild and comfortable across central Virginia.
No 90+ degree days so far this spring in central Virginia
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Tracking a few storms likely on Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening