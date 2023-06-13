Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny with low humidity
Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another shot of low humidity air keeps midsummer heat and humidity away for a while longer.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.
Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low-60s, highs near in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low-60s, highs in upper 80s. . (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
