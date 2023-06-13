Time is running out to get a St. Jude Dream Home ticket

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is quickly running out to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

Reserve your tickets HERE by June 16 and you could win a last-chance prize of a $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

The home features:

An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space



3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths



2-car garage and second-floor deck



Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets



Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café



First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath



Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be in July.



