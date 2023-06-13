Your Money with Carlson Financial
Time is running out to get a St. Jude Dream Home ticket

There are 3 bedrooms that will be outfitted with closets thanks to Closet Factory.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is quickly running out to get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

Reserve your tickets HERE by June 16 and you could win a last-chance prize of a $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.(StyleCraft Homes)

The home features:

  • An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be in July.

