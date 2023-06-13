Richmond city council votes to revive casino project, have residents vote again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted Monday night to kick the casino project back into full gear.

At Monday night’s meeting, council members voted 8 to 1 to get the ONE Casino + Resort back on the ballot in November.

In 2021, 51% of Richmond voters said no to the casino.

Most city councilors are trying to give this development new life, saying it’s an economic opportunity Richmond can’t afford to turn down again.

Richmond City Council voted to move forward with the updated casino proposal, which will likely advance to another referendum vote.

Under the new proposal, RVA Entertainment Holdings LLC, a collaboration between Urban One and Churchill Downs, would be the casino operator.

This vote was one of the biggest steps in getting the casino back on the ballot for a do-over.

“I believe the citizens should have an opportunity to vote on this next time,” City Councilor Mike Jones said. “You can’t compare the deal. There is no comparison to this deal. There just isn’t.”

Councilors say the $562.5 million development is a no-brainer, creating thousands of new jobs and bringing in millions in tax revenue.

“Here in the city of Richmond, we are 90% residential and 10% commercial,” Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said. “At the end of the day, if we want to be so much like Henrico, we have to say yes to projects.”

The only council member to vote against it was Katherine Jordan.

Allan-Charles Chipman spoke out in opposition, reminding the council that the democratic process already played out. He says the people voted “no,” which should be final.

“Casinos are predatory industries where people bring in their dollars, and they leave with pennies,” Chipman said.

Others say it will become a breeding ground for gambling addiction and crime, calling it an effort to weaken the public referendum.

“Referendums were meant to be used by the rank and file to directly impact legislation that citizens feel is fair or unfair,” Debbie Rowe said. “It is an egregious act for council to ignore our vote and referendum us to the point of exhaustion.”

Several big-time executives, including Cathy Hughes and senior management from Churchill Downs, spoke before the council in favor of the casino.

Several residents also made noise in support of the development.

“It’s an opportunity for the jobs, an opportunity for the talent,” Cecil Miller said. “It’s not just a casino but an entertainment platform.”

Others don’t care about any of that and say they just want to place their bets!

“I’m 86 years old, and I’m a gambler! I love the casino,” one speaker named Marie said.

City councilors pointed out this project would be completely paid for by developers and not dip into any city funds or taxpayer dollars.

As for the next steps, the Virginia Lottery and Richmond Circuit Court will have to approve the referendum before its put on the ballot in November.

