Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Registrar’s Office unveils new political district mapping tool for Chesterfield voters

The county says during the June 20 primary, voters will be able to scan a QR code with their...
The county says during the June 20 primary, voters will be able to scan a QR code with their phone at each polling location to ensure they are at their respective voting places.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The June Primary is one week away, and the Chesterfield Registrar’s Office is unveiling a new resource for voters.

The Political District Map Viewer is a new digital tool that helps residents find their local, state and federal representatives. The tool also helps residents find their voting precinct.

The county says during the June 20 primary, voters will be able to scan a QR code with their phone at each polling location to ensure they are at their respective voting places.

“We realize there may be some confusion for some of our voters since several voting precincts and polling places were combined or relocated as a result of the recent redistricting,” said Chesterfield General Registrar and Director of Elections Missy Vera. “The Political District Mapping Viewer is a wonderful resource to hep help county voters locate view who the current representatives are in their district and locate arrive at their correct polling site place to vote.”

The last week of early weekday voting ends this week.

Voters can cast their ballots in person early for the upcoming primary from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17 at the Registrar’s Office located at 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses...
Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway

Latest News

27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hopewell; suspect in custody
Harry Benjamin Sedwick
Man charged in UVA sorority break-in assaults denied bond
Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse
Cory Bigsby’s attorney makes statement after murder indictment
On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged with reckless driving in crash that killed infant son