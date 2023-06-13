Registrar’s Office unveils new political district mapping tool for Chesterfield voters

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The June Primary is one week away, and the Chesterfield Registrar’s Office is unveiling a new resource for voters.

The Political District Map Viewer is a new digital tool that helps residents find their local, state and federal representatives. The tool also helps residents find their voting precinct.

The county says during the June 20 primary, voters will be able to scan a QR code with their phone at each polling location to ensure they are at their respective voting places.

“We realize there may be some confusion for some of our voters since several voting precincts and polling places were combined or relocated as a result of the recent redistricting,” said Chesterfield General Registrar and Director of Elections Missy Vera. “The Political District Mapping Viewer is a wonderful resource to hep help county voters locate view who the current representatives are in their district and locate arrive at their correct polling site place to vote.”

The last week of early weekday voting ends this week.

Voters can cast their ballots in person early for the upcoming primary from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17 at the Registrar’s Office located at 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield.

