Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man who thought he’d never make it through WWII celebrates 100th birthday

Bob Hendrix, 100, served in the Navy in WWII in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans on three aircraft carriers. (Source: KSFY)
By Parker Brown and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A World War II veteran was surrounded by family, friends and a few special guests Sunday to celebrate his centennial birthday.

There were many times in life that Bob Hendrix didn’t think he would make it.

The now 100-year-old man served in the Navy in WWII in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans on three aircraft carriers.

He was a gunner on a Douglas Dive Bomber and an aircraft mechanic, but he helped out and held a few other roles. He was also his ship’s electrician and barber.

Hendrix survived multiple kamikaze attacks and helped put out the fire in the wreckage of those attacks. If the fire would have made it to the ammo compartment or the fuel tank, he would have certainly died.

He also crash-landed a plane on the coast of Spain and was held prisoner.

“He was kept as a ‘guest of the state,’” Hendrix’s grandson explained. “He wasn’t a full-blown POW. They could come and go, but they just always had armed guards.”

It took around six months for him and another soldier he was with to get back to their ship.

They went through New York despite having no ID and eventually were able to get in contact with the military.

According to Hendrix, everyone on the ship thought they were dead because they went on a test flight and didn’t come back.

Hendrix was also involved in a rescue mission, pulling German submarine crew members out of frozen waters. He got frostbite on his hands and feet in the process.

As a token of gratitude, a German soldier offered Hendrix his hat, a trophy that symbolized his care for others.

“It tells you a lot about his character, too, being in a lifeboat pulling German sailors out of the water,” his grandson said. “Just because they’re on the other side, they’re still human; they still deserve a chance. That’s the way Grandpa always looked at it.”

Hendrix was the recipient of a Bronze Star for his service.

He continued to be a man who served others after his time in the military. He and his wife Mildred were active in their local Elks Lodge, they were instrumental in helping get the Artesian Community Center up and running and they were both on the cemetery clean-up committee.

Hendrix has lived a century with kindness, heroism and wisdom. He didn’t think he would make it, but he did.

“Yup and I’m still here,” Hendrix chuckled. “I’m still here and I could drink beer.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Dana Paul Roman, 45, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond.
Police: Henrico man went on violent crime-spree across the commonwealth
Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.
Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia
The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses...
Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries
Police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m.
Shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments leaves 1 man dead

Latest News

On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a...
Chesterfield mother charged with reckless driving in crash that killed infant son
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
Police said a boat capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 100 people.
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in Nigeria
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents