Man stabbed multiple times in Hopewell; suspect in custody

27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after another man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Maclin Circle for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds. He was taken to TriCities Hospital and later med-flighted to Chippenham Hospital.

Police say the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Theonta Rashad Fortune, 27, was seen fleeing into a residence.

Fortune barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

After an hour of negotiations, Fortune was taken into custody. He is now being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

