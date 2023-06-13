‘It meant the world’: Community holds ‘moving on’ ceremonies for students following mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One week after a deadly mass shooting in Monroe Park brought an early end to the school year for Richmond Public Schools, community members are finding ways to honor students.

Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony last week. In light of the shooting, Richmond Public Schools decided to reschedule their remaining high school graduations and cancel other school events, including end-of-the-year celebrations and “moving on” ceremonies.

Ricky Johnson, the founder of the Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation, decided to give elementary and middle school students their moment to shine. With help from volunteers, Johnson has been hosting a series of “moving on” ceremonies for elementary and middle school students.

"Moving On" Ceremony (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Here in Richmond and all over the world, it still takes a village,” said Johnson. “Today, that village came out.”

Inside an event space filled with graduation decorations on Tuesday morning, nearly one dozen students walked to the stage to receive a certificate to celebrate their accomplishments. During the ceremony, Johnson also allowed family members to give students medals.

A student receives a medal during a "moving on" ceremony put on by the Richmond community. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We, the community, give you your certificate. Your family will give you your medal,” said Johnson during the ceremony.

This moment was filled with emotions for Tracey Hardney-Scott, who came to the ceremony to cheer on her grandchildren.

“This meant a lot. This was a very, very special occasion,” Hardney-Scott told NBC12. “Seeing them smile and being able to be a grandma and celebrate with them, it meant the world.”

Tonisha Burston was also in the crowd to watch her son get his certificate.

A student goes up on stage to receive their certificate. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I thank God I was able to be here to watch my son graduate, even though it was sad due to the situation that was going on,” Burston said.

For Johnson, this moment is about shining a spotlight on the students.

“I want everybody to be behind our kids. These kids are our future. They see so much violence. They see so many things happening. We need to show them there’s a whole lot of good people, and we still have a beautiful city,” said Johnson.

A moment they are allowing families to honor their students’ hard work.

“It was really special. It means everything to us,” said Iesha King.

Johnson will hold two more ceremonies on Wednesday with the following schedule and encourages the public to attend:

Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m.:

Linwood Hilton School

Southampton Elementary School

Barack Obama Elementary School

Veritas School

Wednesday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m.:

Broad Rock Elementary School

Bellevue Elementary School

River City Middle School

Virtual

Richmond Public Schools also wrapped up their final high school graduations on Tuesday.

