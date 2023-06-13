Cory Bigsby’s attorney makes statement after murder indictment

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A lawyer representing Cory Bigsby is speaking out after he was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of his four-year-old son Codi.

WVEC reports, according to court documents, Cory killed Codi sometime around June 18, 2021. Codi wasn’t reported missing until seven months later.

Cory has been in police custody on child neglect charges since February 2022.

Cory Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, addressed the indictment on Tuesday.

“We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence, and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail,” Matheny-Willard said in a statement.

Matheny-Willard also says they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Hampton Roads Regional Jail once the criminal case is over.

Search teams banded together to search for Codi since January 2022, but he has not been found.

