Clients honors cosmetologist who specializes in hair care for cancer patients

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - When you take a seat in Cheryl Tankersley’s chair you leave with more than just a new ‘do. She’s known for adding a touch of confidence when life takes an unexpected turn.

At Planet Hair Wigs and Accessories in Henrico, Cheryl takes time customizing human-hair wigs for women battling cancer and alopecia. Donations of hair from across the country help make her mission possible.

Lindsey Hollett, client and cancer survivor, couldn’t wait to nominate Cheryl for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award for helping make her most challenging journey to remission a bit easier.

Cherly says she plans to use the $300 she won toward the annual Our Laughter in the Rain gala on Sept. 24 at the Hilton in Short Pump.

Watch the big moment here:

