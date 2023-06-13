Chesterfield mother charged with reckless driving in crash that killed infant son

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother has been charged in a crash that claimed the life of her infant son earlier this month.

On June 5, just before 2:30 p.m., a 1999 Toyota sedan was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it struck a 2019 GMC pickup truck and a camper that had pulled off onto the right shoulder.

The infant passenger in the Toyota, JY’Aire Jackson, died at the scene.

Police say JY’Aire’s mother, 29-year-old Breonni R. Jackson, was driving the Toyota. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Breonni Jackson was served with a warrant for reckless driving and a summons for driving without insurance, according to police.

A new “move over” law goes into effect July 1, requiring all drivers to slow down and change lanes if they see any vehicle, like that camper, on the side of the road with hazards on.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.