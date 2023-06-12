Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, June 9, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Three people are dead, and three others are hurt after a shooting at a graduation party in Annapolis, Maryland.
- Family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil at Abner Clay Park to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith.
- Section of I-95 collapses in Philidelphia after tanker truck catches fire.
- Today’s weather will consist of scattered showers and storms. Full forecast >
