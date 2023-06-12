Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two 19-year-olds have been arrested after a string of snack shack burglaries in Chesterfield.

Police say Thomas D. Perkins and Andrew C. Johns have each been charged with five counts of breaking and entering and five counts of petit larceny.

The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses were broken into.

Police say most of the incidents happened in May and early June. The suspects stole two tablets from the Smoketree pool on May 7 and 11. At several other locations, cash and candy were stolen.

There were also several incidents of attempted break-ins where nothing was stolen.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.