Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Two 19-year-olds arrested in string of snack shack burglaries

The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses...
The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses were broken into.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two 19-year-olds have been arrested after a string of snack shack burglaries in Chesterfield.

Police say Thomas D. Perkins and Andrew C. Johns have each been charged with five counts of breaking and entering and five counts of petit larceny.

The arrests come after 11 recent incidents where concession stands, snack bars and clubhouses were broken into.

Police say most of the incidents happened in May and early June. The suspects stole two tablets from the Smoketree pool on May 7 and 11. At several other locations, cash and candy were stolen.

There were also several incidents of attempted break-ins where nothing was stolen.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
‘I’m just starting over with everything’: Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Anyone who may have information about the gunfire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith

Latest News

Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting...
Henrico man linked to Northern Va. shooting found dead
(STOCK)
Father charged in connection with gun incident at Spotsylvania school
Man linked to Northern Va. shooting found dead
Mother demands action three months after son's murder
Mother demands action 3 months after her son was murdered