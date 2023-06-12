As smoke from Canada enters Virginia, research links climate change with more frequent wildfires

Dan Salkovitz, a meteorologist with the Department of Environmental Quality, recalls being in North Carolina in 2002, standing on a deck, smoke filling the air and a fire engine whizzing around in search of the blaze.

The local fire crew didn’t need to extinguish any actual flames, though; nothing nearby was causing the smoke. The fire was a thousand miles away in Canada. The same thing happened in 2021 and is happening again now.

Virginia last week was filled with a haze of varying degrees in different areas due to smoke from current wildfires in Canada that officials there said numbered more than 400, with about 230 listed as out of control as of Friday.

