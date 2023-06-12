Shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments leaves 1 man dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s south side leaves one man dead.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are asking the community for help to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

