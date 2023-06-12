Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police search for Henrico man linked to Northern Va. shooting

Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting...
Police say Dana Roman is a suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting in Fairfax on Sunday.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County and northern Virginia are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

In a news release, police say, Dana Paul Roman, 45, of Henrico, is the suspect linked to multiple violent incidents, including a shooting in Fairfax on Sunday.

The charges against Roman are as follows:

  • Fairfax County: Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (x2), Abduction, and Carjacking.
  • Henrico County: Malicious Wounding, Robbery

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Roman’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

