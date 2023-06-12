Your Money with Carlson Financial
No 90+ degree days so far this spring in central Virginia

The last time we made it this far into the year without hitting 90° was 20 years ago
No 90+ degree days yet this year
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginians have enjoyed long-lived and comfortable spring weather this year.

Richmond International Airport has not officially hit 90° yet this year. The last time we made it this far into the year without touching 90° was way back in 2003!

Even as the earth gets warmer, there can still be periods of cooler than average weather in parts of the world. The weather pattern this spring has kept central Virginia on the cooler side. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we all know summertime weather is right around the corner.

NBC12 will give you the First Alert to any hot weather in our future. You can always find the updated forecast on the NBC12 weather app.

