No 90+ degree days so far this spring in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginians have enjoyed long-lived and comfortable spring weather this year.

Richmond International Airport has not officially hit 90° yet this year. The last time we made it this far into the year without touching 90° was way back in 2003!

The last time we made it to June 11 without a 90°+ day was in 2016 (we hit 93° on June 11 that year).



You have to go all the way back to 2003 to find a year when we didn't hit 90° until June 24! @NBC12 https://t.co/Tr0jfKR3VW — Nick Russo NBC12 (@nickVrusso) June 11, 2023

Even as the earth gets warmer, there can still be periods of cooler than average weather in parts of the world. The weather pattern this spring has kept central Virginia on the cooler side. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we all know summertime weather is right around the corner.

