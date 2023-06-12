Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are awaiting extradition to Virginia after being found in Florida with a girl who had been reported missing. The girl has since been returned home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s office.

Felony Abduction warrants have been issued for Karen Conceta and Alexander Baab, both from Tampa, Florida.

Early the afternoon of June 10, 2023, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode, about a girl who had been missing about two hours.

As search crews began scouring the neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor came out to ask what was happening, then told deputies she had seen a white sedan parked in the area, around the time of the girl’s disappearance, with what looked like Florida tags. She described the two people in the car to deputies.

After viewing video footage, deputies identified the car as a white Honda sedan with readable Florida tags, and saw a woman with the car.

With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Virginia State Police and the FBI, deputies found the girl in Jacksonville, Florida, still in the car with the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says as the investigation unfolds, there could be additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
‘I’m just starting over with everything’: Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Anyone who may have information about the gunfire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith

Latest News

As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
Now a new Public Utility and Services Commission is being proposed to help tackle DPU issues.
City Council weighs creating commission to advise on public utility issues
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
29-year-old dies after striking tree in Dinwiddie County