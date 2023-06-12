Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are awaiting extradition to Virginia after being found in Florida with a girl who had been reported missing. The girl has since been returned home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s office.

Felony Abduction warrants have been issued for Karen Conceta and Alexander Baab, both from Tampa, Florida.

Early the afternoon of June 10, 2023, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode, about a girl who had been missing about two hours.

As search crews began scouring the neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor came out to ask what was happening, then told deputies she had seen a white sedan parked in the area, around the time of the girl’s disappearance, with what looked like Florida tags. She described the two people in the car to deputies.

After viewing video footage, deputies identified the car as a white Honda sedan with readable Florida tags, and saw a woman with the car.

With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Virginia State Police and the FBI, deputies found the girl in Jacksonville, Florida, still in the car with the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says as the investigation unfolds, there could be additional charges.

