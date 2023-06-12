Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms

High humidity as a summer pattern takes hold this week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of a cold front this afternoon. There’s a low-end risk a few storms could be strong to severe, mainly towards the Chesapeake Bay.

Monday: HUMID. A few morning showers possible. Then Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and hail possible, mainly along and east of I-95. Rain totals will vary widely depending on where the showers and storms track. Some spots may get little to no rain while other locations could see 1/2″ or more. Highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s. Low Humidity on the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 90°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

