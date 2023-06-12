Loved ones speak out at prayer vigil honoring Richmond shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends gathered Sunday evening in Abner Clay Park to remember the lives of a beloved father and son gone too soon.

This comes after a tragic mass shooting happened outside of the Altria Theater after a high school graduation ceremony.

For the first time, the community heard from the mother and wife of the victims, Tameeka Jackson-Smith. She lost her son, Shawn Jackson, and her husband, Renzo Smith on Tuesday evening.

Jackson-Smith called for change through a prayer vigil and members of the Richmond community echoed her plea for peace.

“These children got to be protected,” Tameeka Jackson-Smith said. “This goes further than Virginia. It started here, it’s not going to end here. It’s going to go all over because we are going to lift Renzo’s name and Shawn’s name up.”

Jackson-Smith gathered the strength to speak before the crowd after having her whole world flipped upside down.

“I really just don’t know what to say because I lost my baby and my husband,” she said. “We were just so happy playing around and I just can’t believe it. I’m still in shock”

The little sister of Shawn Jackson and daughter of Renzo Smith, injured while fleeing the shooting, also attended the vigil, but in a wheelchair.

Her mother is still grappling with the entirety of the tragedy.

With support from the community, the family is pushing for change.

The community prayer vigil is a way for family and friends to voice their concerns, celebrate the lives lost, and honor those who survived the tragic mass shooting.

“Revenge isn’t the answer, if any of you are thinking of retaliating please don’t,” Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Families, city councilors, police, school staff, and friends all joined hands for a common mission.

“We need to love on each other. We need to love on this family and all the families in Richmond who have gone through the same thing and anyone who is facing or vulnerable to gun violence,” City Councilor Stephanie Lynch said.

All in attendance united with a shared message to end gun violence in order to protect the next generation.

However, speakers say that is a hefty task that this grieving community shouldn’t have to take on.

“I pray with all my heart and all my soul that this is the last vigil I have to go to,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

To honor Jackson and Smith, those who attended wore the colors red, black, and white.

